Dead By Daylight Devs Reveal Season 3 Roadmap, Introducing New Killers and More

Needless to say, Dead By Daylight has been, ahem, killing it in terms of great multiplayer action, pitting a merciless killer against a bunch of survivors. So, why stop a good thing?

The development team behind the game, Behaviour Digital, have offered their thanks for making the game such a success thus far, and provided some plans of what it intends to do with Year 3 of the game – including introducing a set of new killers!

“Since launch, Dead by Daylight has come a very long way. We’ve added tons of new content. We brought in 8 new survivors, 8 new killers, 11 new maps set in 8 new locations. We added a bunch of features you had been asking for like ‘survive with friends’ modes, seasonal events, the shrine of secrets and a lot of new languages! We also constantly think of new ways to make the game better and keep you all entertained (remember when hooks never repaired?)” the team noted.

“Our team has grown as well. We began the game with 30 developers and are now up to about 75 creative minds finding new ways to hunt you down and hang you from a hook! We want you to know that we are committed to our fans and passionate community who have been with us for two years now. In June 2018 we will begin our third year of service for Dead by Daylight, and this is what we have planned!”

The roadmap is below, and, as you can see, it’s broken down by seasons. But, in a nutshell, here’s what the team is bringing to the game over the next year:

4 new survivors

4 new killers

4 new maps

A new progression system allowing players to unlock non-licensed survivors and killers by playing actively

New paid cosmetic items that won’t impact the gameplay with most of them unlockable by playing too, whether you play a lot or more casually.

A new ranking system for a more meaningful, more inclusive and more rewarding progress.

A new deployment process to trial new features and content on PC first, using PTB, meaning we can push it to all platforms as soon as it feels ready, rather than as soon as we can.

An anti-cheat reinforcement to help make Dead by Daylight a better place for all players.

A tutorial mode to improve new players’ onboarding and allow anyone to brush up their skills before going into ranked games.

Better tools to handle toxicity

Dedicated mid-chapter patches to make sure the content is as clean as possible, to look at some of the balancing element, but also to add quality of life improvements and polish when needed

Four new killers, eh? Could we be seeing another legendary horror star join the ranks, like Freddy and Leatherface have? We’ll have to see. The team will be at PAX East, so maybe we’ll get a hint of what’s coming up next at that point.

Behaviour has also noted that it will introduce some “amazing seasonal events” as well, so fans have a lot to look forward to.

On a side note, according to GamesIndustry International, Behaviour has managed to attain the publishing rights for the series from Starbreeze, for an amount of around $16 million.

“We received an attractive offer from Behaviour that we have assessed as better for us in both the long and short terms,” says Starbreeze COO Mikael Nermar.

“We aim to be ‘The Good Publisher’ and are happy to be a part of giving external development partners the opportunity to own their own future. It has been a joy working with Behaviour and we wish them continued success.”

Dead By Daylight is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.