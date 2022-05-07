Dead by Daylight Creative Director Addresses Killer, Survivor Theories About The Observer

✖

Behaviour Interactive is up to something with its latest story arc in its Archives mode, and it largely revolves around The Observer. This nonplayable character is an overseer of sorts when it comes to the lore-riddled Archives, and up until just recently, he's been largely relegated to the position of a narrator. Recent Tomes have changed this by forcing The Observer to interact more directly with the forces of The Entity, and people are speculating that this might mean The Observer could end up being a Killer or a Survivor soon.

ComicBook.com spoke recently to Dead by Daylight creative director Dave Richard, and while our talks were largely about Behaviour's announcement confirming David King as an LGBT+ character and future plans for more diverse Chapters, they naturally turned to other parts of the Archives given how that's where David's latest story unfolds. We pointed out that people have plenty of theories about The Observer and whether that new character may soon be playable after all – you can check out any number of those theories through the game's forums or other sites like Reddit – and asked Richard what he thought of these sorts of theories.

"So, I'm going to answer to that there are some secondary characters, unplayable characters, right? So, in DbD's lore, there's Benedict, that's been there since release," Richard said. "Vigo, some other characters that appear in the lore. The Observer, of course. And players always bet. They always bet that one of these characters will show up as a Survivor or Killer down the line. So, of course it's something that we considered because we know that the players would love to see that. Is it going to happen with The Observer? Of course, like you said, I can't say."

Whether The Observer or any of these secondary characters do actually become Survivors or Killers naturally couldn't be said yet, but Richard said the team is "truly excited" about the event that's currently unfolding within the Archives. He said this arc stands as a new chapter in the narrative – though a chapter in the figurative sense, not a literal "Chapter" in the way Dead by Daylight's DLCs are packaged.

"Truly excited about this event. We're shaking The Archives in a meaningful way and this Tome and what's happening with The Observer is going to make the universe progress forward. So, it's going to reveal truths about our universe. And I'm going to say a new chapter – even though Chapters are something else in our game – but it's a new chapter in the narrative. It's revealing something new. So absolutely get into that one and read The Observer part and some new characters that are showing up in the archive. It's definitely going to be really interesting."

Dead by Daylight's big Anniversary Event is coming up soon, so perhaps we'll learn more about Behaviour's plans for The Observer during that celebration.