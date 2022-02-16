Dead by Daylight Gameplay Shows Off New Character’s Mori Kill

Following the full reveal of Dead by Daylight’s Ringu Chapter, the new DLC has now made its way to the PTB servers to show players what the new characters are capable of. The Survivor, Yoichi Asakawa, has their own useful perks for a team to utilize, but as anyone who’s been around Dead by Daylight for a while will know, the most interesting parts of these Chapters are typically the Killers, especially when they’re like The Onryō and come from a licensed property. Within a Killer’s new kit, their special Memento Mori kill is always one of the most must-see parts, and thanks to some new gameplay that’s made its way online thanks to some PTB players.

The video below is one of several that shows what The Onryō’s Memento Mori kill looks like. For those who haven’t been around Dead by Daylight for a while or who love The Ring series but haven’t played the game, the Memento Mori kill is only obtainable by offering a unique item before a match as a Killer. Even then, you have to meet certain requirements set by the item which include downing a Survivor at a minimum, so they’re not always easy to pull off. Every Killer has their own unique Memento Mori kill, though the Dead by Daylight team has said before that they’re open to adding more kills for each character.

https://twitter.com/Lillipie101/status/1493624781735960579

Given that The Onryō is meant to be an entity resembling a young woman, she’s not nearly as physically imposing as other characters like The Hillbilly or Michael Myers. It makes sense then that she’d use her supernatural abilities to lift the Survivor off the ground just as she would if she were carrying them to a hook. The rest is self-explanatory from the video above and others like it that show the poor shape a Survivor ends up in at the hands of The Onryō’s Mori.

Dead by Daylight players won’t be seeing the new Killer’s Mori in live games for a while since she and the rest of the Chapter aren’t scheduled to be out until March 8th, but even then, the Mori will be a rarer sight. You’ll see the character’s special ability and the influence of her perks much more frequently, so it’d be wise to read up on them ahead of her release so that you know what you’re dealing with or how to play as her.