Dead by Daylight Update Released, Here's What's New

Dead by Daylight players received a new update on Tuesday across the console and PC platforms to fix a number of bugs that have been affecting different Killers and Survivors. The update consisted entirely of those bugfixes this time though, so don’t expect to see any updates for individual characters’ powers and perks in this patch. It’s a smaller one compared to others because of that, but it’s still got some worthwhile fixes for problems players have likely encountered recently.

Behaviour Interactive shared the patch notes for the 4.2.1 update on social media on Tuesday. While the notes are typically shared through the game’s forums and sectioned off into the different systems they’re for, these notes were brief enough to fix into an image this time.

The notes for the update can be found below with all the bugfixes listed.

Dead by Daylight 4.2.1 Bugfix Patch

Fixed an issue that caused the "heartbeat" sound played for Survivors in the Terror Radius to be much quieter than intended.

Fixed a number of issues that caused the Huntress’ hatchets to have incorrect behavior when server-side hit validation is enabled.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors hooked in the basement to appear floating in the air in the floor above the basement.

Fixed an issue that allowed PC/console players to add mobile players as friends.

Fixed an issue that caused the Survivor screams triggered by the perk Dragon's Grip not being properly audible to the Killer.

Fixed an issue that caused an FPS drop when looking at an activated generator.

Fixed a post-process effect bug that was causing an FPS drop for some users.

The update in part affects one of the perks just recently added to the game with the arrival of the latest Chapter called Descend Beyond. That Chapter added a Survivor named Felix Richter who was joined by a Killer known as The Blight. One of The Blight’s perks is called Dragon’s Grip and made it so that damaged generators would cause Survivors to cry out once they interacted with them. The bug involving that perk has now been fixed, so if you’ve been trying out the perk with no success, it may be time to give it another shot.

Dead by Daylight’s latest update is now available across all platforms.