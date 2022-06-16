Dead by Daylight Update Released Ahead of Next Event, Patch Notes Revealed

Dead by Daylight has yet another event set to get underway this week, but before that was to happen the game got another update, too, to set the stage for that event and resolve a number of bugfixes. The update is comprised mostly of the latter with numerous fixes released for the newest Killer, The Dredge, as well as other Killers and Survivors and their related perks. That update should now be live across all platforms with the Twisted Masquerade event set to follow it soon afterwards.

This Twisted Masquerade event will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET as noted in the patch notes. You'll see new cosmetics added to the game at that time, we imagine, along with more incentives to play via bonuses and other rewards.

The full patch notes for the pre-event update can be found below: Content

"Twisted Masquerade" 6th Anniversary limited-time event start time has shifted (now starting June 16th 11:30AM ET)

Bug Fixes