Dead by Daylight Is Updating the HUD Again Following Feedback

Dead by Daylight recently released the 4.5.0 Mid-Chapter Update that included an overhauled HUD after first previewing it on the game’s test servers. The revised HUD layout included different locations for elements like the objectives, status effect alerts, and other important bits of notification. Players had some feedback about the multitude of HUD changes, however, and Behaviour Interactive is now working to adjust the HUD again based on those responses.

Behaviour Interactive first said on February 10th that it was aware of some players’ concerns over the new HUD and was exploring solutions for problems stemming from the Mid-Chapter Update. While a couple of issues were named, the HUD and the user interface were among the areas the developer said it would be looking into.

Here's a preview of the changes we'll be making to the HUD following your feedback. Please note that this is a work in progress. We are still actively working on making changes, which will appear with the *second* bugfix patch. pic.twitter.com/BJW0QqzZCO — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) February 12, 2021

Two days later, the tweet above was shared to show what the work-in-progress version of the next set of HUD changes looked like. For those having a hard time telling the difference between the HUD shown in the image and the still new one that’s in the live version of the game now, Behaviour Interactive shared a list of the most notable changes made.

Work-in-Progress HUD Changes

Lowered Survivor statuses

Lowered hook counter

Moved objectives from top to bottom left

Removed text from objectives

Skill checks now have their own UI scaling option

Whatever changes are to come for the HUD, they’ll be added in the game’s second bugfix patch following the latest Mid-Chapter Update, Behaviour Interactive said. A release date for that update has not yet been given.

Beyond the HUD changes, Dead by Daylight’s creators have some other noteworthy changes planned for the game, particularly when it comes to perks. The Object of Obsession perk from the Halloween Chapter was recently featured in a Dead by Daylight discussion with the developers and has some tentative changes coming its way. Decisive Strike, another perk that’s a stable in Survivors’ loadouts, is getting an update as well to change how it works whenever players are freed from a hook and are able to use the perk.