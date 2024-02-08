Dead by Daylight Update Patch Notes Reveal Several Killer Changes

A new update went live in Dead by Daylight this morning, bringing the game up to version 7.5.1. Today’s update mostly focuses on bug fixes, including some pesky issues with bots, achievements, and perks. Players can look forward to the new Lights Out mode, and there are also some changes that have been made to three of the game’s killers: The Blight, The Hillbilly, and The Onryo. It seems all three have been buffled in different ways, which will hopefully make for a better experience. Full patch notes from the game’s official website can be found below:

Killer Adjustments – The Blight

Addons

Adrenaline Vial

Increases maximum Rush tokens by 2.

Increases maximum Rush look angle by 20 degrees.

Decreases Rush turn rate by 55%. (re-added functionality)

Increases Rush speed by 5%

Compound Thirty Three

Rush cannot be performed more than 2 times (new functionality)

Increases Rush turn rate by 33% (slightly adjusted functionality)

Increases Rush duration by 33% (new functionality)

Killer Adjustments – The Hillbilly

Addons

Greased Throttle

Decreases recovery time after using the Chainsaw by 8%

This effect does not apply while in Overdrive (new functionality)

The Thompson’s Mix

Decreases recovery time after using the Chainsaw by 12%

This effect does not apply while in Overdrive (new functionality)

Killer Adjustments – The Onryo

Killer Power

Removed the Condemned cooldown

Increased the number of Condemned stacks that lock in when a Survivor is hooked to 3 (was 2)

Increased the Projection movement speed boost duration to 2 seconds (was 1.5)

Increased movement speed while Manifesting to 4 m/s (was 3.68)

Events

Modifier: Lights Out will be active from February 7, 2024 11:00am ET to February 14, 2024 11:00am ET. A Modifier: Lights Out event Tome will also open while the Modifier is active.

Bug Fixes

Archives

The Brand New Part Skill Checks no longer award progress for Archive Quests requiring succeeding Generator Skill Checks.

Achievements

The Nerves of Steel achievement now properly tracks Skill Checks.

Audio

Fixed an issue where The Good Guys laugh could overlap the Slice & Dice scream

Fixed an issue that caused no sound to be heard when an invite is accepted.

Fixed an issue that caused all the Killers sounds to be muted when opening the option menus in-game.

Fixed an issue where the End Game Collapse bell sound wasn’t heard.

Bots

Bots no longer run away from a Killer on a different floor.

Characters

Fixed an issue where The Good Guy’s “Wedding Dress” torso stretches and distorts when selecting the outfit icons.

Fixed an issue that caused The Hag to be unable to move in any direction when attacking while carrying a Survivor.

The Plague no longer has a 1 second cooldown before being able to attack after performing Vile Purge.

Environment/Maps

Fixed an issue in Shattered Square where blockers prevented the killer from getting to a hook

Fixed an issue in Midwich Elementary School where items could be hidden under rubbles

Fixed an issue with the Harvester where bots could get stuck

Fixed an issue with the crashed Bus where Bots would not leave their position

Fixed an issue in Underground Complex entity effect were clipped near a hook

Fixed an issue in Mother’s Dwelling where The Nurse could not blink through railings around the house

Fixed an issue with the collision on a maze tile in Pale Rose

Fixed an issue in the Underground Complex where the The Singularity’s Biopods would not stick to the walls properly

Fixed an issue in the Dead Dawg Saloon map where a collision would block the players from navigating as intended.

Fixed an issue in Eyrie of Crows where The Demogorgon could shred through different obstacles from the hill tile

Fixed an issue in Shattered Square where an invisible collision was blocking the players navigations

Fixed an issue where an unready Survivor could switch to the Killer role when attempting to start a Trial in custom matches.

Perks

Fixed an issue that caused the Healing speed buff for Circle of Healing not to apply when the medkit runs out of charge while healing.

The Save the Best for Last Perk now correctly grants 4% decreased attack cooldown instead of 5%.

The Champion of Light perk properly grants the Hindered effect when the Killer is blinded while carrying a Survivor.

UI

Fixed missing SFX when a player joins or leaves a party

Fixed an unresponsive Daily Rituals button in the Main menu when coming back from a Killer Lobby or the Archives

Fixed an issue where the cursor could be visible/movable during the intro cinematic

Dead by Daylight version 7.5.1 was supposed to go live at 11 a.m. ET, so it should be available now, though Behaviour Interactive has stated that it could vary depending on the platform. In fact, the Epic Games Store version is expected to have “a small delay,” though we don’t know how long that might take. Hopefully it won’t be too long, and fans can experience the new update for themselves. Judging by the reception on the game’s official Twitter account, it seems fans are pretty happy with the changes, most notably the improvements to The Onryo.

