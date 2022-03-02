Dead by Daylight Board Game Announced

A Dead by Daylight board game is set to be released this Halloween season. Today, Level 99 announced plans to launch a Kickstarter for Dead by Daylight: The Board Game, a survival-themed 1 vs. many board game that pits players against a Killer whose….out to kill them. Up to four players can play as the Survivors, who navigate one of several maps trying to collect bonuses while dodging the Killer, who is controlled by a separate player. Similar to the original Dead by Daylight experience, players will try to discover and repair generators on the map, while the Killer tries to trap and eliminate each player.

“As fans of the original video game, we worked hard to capture the tension between the Survivors and the Killer on every turn,” said board game designer D. Brad Talton Jr in a press release. “The moment when you commit to your move and then have to hold your breath while the Killer makes their play—to me that’s the essence of Dead by Daylight.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I am probably the biggest board game nerd that I know and Dead by Daylight: The Board Game is just an amazing experience. Many of us, on the DbD team, are huge board game fans, so our expectations were high. When we were presented this project, we were all impressed and excited,” added Mathieu Côté, Game Director, Dead by Daylight. “Level 99 have managed to perfectly adapt the Dead by Daylight experience to a board game: the Killers VS Survivors asymmetrical gameplay, the unexpected surprises, the game loops, everything is there. And with almost all original characters present, all the different perks there’s a lot to discover and love in this. I’m definitely ordering my copy, and I recommend our fans do too!”

The Kickstarter will give fans choices between two different versions of the board game. The Standard Edition includes 6 Killers, 7 Survivors, and 2 maps and will have a price of $49.99. Meanwhile, The Collector’s Edition includes 16 Killers, 17 Survivors, and 4 maps, with a price point of $99.99. Both the Survivors and Killers are pulled from the original Dead by Deadlight game up to the All-Kill DLC.

The Kickstarter for Dead by Daylight: The Board Game will launch on March 29th.