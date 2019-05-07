Dead Cells Is Coming to Mobile Devices

Motion Twin is bringing its Dead Cells platformer to mobile devices later this summer, the developer announced on Tuesday. The MetroidVania-like game that knocks players down over and over as they acquire new abilities and equipment to grow stronger was previously released for consoles and the PC platform. A release on iOS devices will come first at some point in the summer, and the game will later be playable on Android devices.

Dead Cells did quite well on its available platforms when it was released on August 7th and did especially well on the Nintendo Switch. You may also remember it as the game which was at the center of a review scandal, but it’s much better known for its challenging, combat-heavy gameplay that encourages players to grow their arsenals and adapt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The layout of the levels changes as well, so even after a player dies and must restart at the beginning of the game, the experience is never quite the same the second time or any playthrough after that. There are multiple paths to get through the game, so if you ever find that one area is more challenging than another, you can simply choose the route that works best for you.

Controls in Dead Cells have been adapted to fit the mobile format, though according to details shared on game publisher Playdigious’ site, the game will also support the use of an external controller.

Two game modes available – Original & Auto-Hit

Custom controls & More touch controls options available – Change the buttons’ position and size to your liking, swipe to dodge…

MFi external controller support

Pay once to get the full Dead Cells experience! No ads, no F2P mechanics!

No precise release date has been announced yet for the mobile port of Dead Cells, but you can submit an email via the link above to be notified when the game becomes available on the iOS or Android platforms. A press release stated the game would cost €9.99, so expect it to be available for similar prices in different regions.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!