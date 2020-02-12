Dead Cells: The Bad Seed DLC Gets an Awesome New Animated Trailer

Today, Dead Cells: The Bad Seed DLC has been released on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. For just $4.99, Dead Cells fans can acquire two new biomes filled with powerful new enemies, as well as new weapons. To celebrate the occasion, developer Motion Twin also released an awesome new animated trailer, showcasing the DLC’s new arboretum biome. In the video, the game’s Prisoner character clashes with some fungal foes. There has been much conjecture among Dead Cells fans about whether or not the Prisoner is actually a hero or a villain, and this latest trailer certainly leaves lends more credence to the latter!

Naturally, Dead Cells fans should expect The Bad Seed to maintain the game’s punishing level of difficulty. Fans that have yet to finish the main game will be happy to know that the two new biomes actually give the game a new, optional path which can be avoided. Those who do choose to take on the new biomes, however, will be rewarded with the game’s first double-slotted weapon, as well as a loyal new companion character that also happens to be a mushroom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This marks the third animated trailer for the game. Last year, Motion Twin released a similar animated trailer to promote the game’s Rise of the Giant DLC. The animated trailers are made by Bobby Prod, and have served to flesh out the game’s intentionally minimalist narrative. Since death is a major part of the game, each of the animated trailers reflects that, with the Prisoner suffering a gruesome fate at the end of each clip.

In addition to the DLC’s launch trailer, Motion Twin also revealed the existence of an upcoming physical release for Dead Cells, coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Dead Cells – The Prisoner Edition will be released by Merge Games, and features an embossed tin, an art book, a key ring, a 7″ vinyl record, pins, a figure of the Prisoner, and more! The package will retail for $109.99.

Do you plan on downloading the Dead Cells: The Bad Seed DLC? What do you think about the game’s upcoming Prisoner Edition? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!