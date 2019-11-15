Dead Island 2 Is Still Happening and Is “Very Important” to Koch Media

Dead Island 2’s development has been a tumultuous process with the game changing hands more than once, but just like the zombies players will eventually encounter in it, the game is still very much alive shuffling towards its release. It’s an important continuation of the series for anyone who enjoyed the first Dead Island, and according to distributor and publisher Koch Media, the brand is “very important” to them, too. Dead Island 2 is still in the works, and Koch Media’s CEO Klemens Kundratitz says it’s going to be a “kick-ass zombie game.”

Kundratitz spoke to GamesIndustry.biz about the company’s commitment towards its classic, established series when the inevitable questions about Dead Island 2 came up. THQ Nordic and Koch Media have confirmed in the past that Dead Island 2 is really and truly happening to reassure any fans who were worried about announcements that said the game once again had a new studio overseeing it. When asked if developments like these have damaged the expectations of Dead Island 2 at all, the CEO joked about that being his favorite question before reiterating how important the Dead Island series is to the company.

“My favourite question,” Kundratitz said. “Look, Dead Island is a very important brand for us and we’ve got to get it right. It’s just a testimony of our dedication to get it right.”

Kundratitz also addressed the multiple occasions that the game’s development has shifted to a different studio during its development. He said it’s a “great story” for people to simply point out that the game is on its third studio now, but he hopes the people who’ve been waiting on it will judge it more on the final result. Perhaps the most reassuring comment from the CEO was the declaration that it’ll be a “kick-ass zombie game” when it eventually releases.

“It’s a great story to tell everyone that it’s on its third studio, but we like to be judged on the end result and we’re really confident that when it comes out it’s going to be a kick-ass zombie game,” he continued. “We’ll certainly give it all our power.”

Dead Island 2 does not currently have a release date nor does it have a timeframe for when it’ll be released. There are rumors though that it’ll be a launch title for the next generation of consoles, though those on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will almost certainly be able to play it there as well considering how long it’s been in development.