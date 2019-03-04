‘Dead or Alive 6’s First Season Pass Now Available, Nearly Costs $100

Koei Tecmo Games released their latest installment in the Dead or Alive series less than a week ago, but they’ve officially launched the first season pass for Dead or Alive 6. The bad news, however, is that it costs nearly $40 more than the game itself.

The developer notes that the season pass will consist of 62 costumes as well as two new characters that will be released over the course of the first season, which takes place from now until June. The total price of the season pass comes to $93 (via Steam), and it will include the following:

Season Pass 1 Bonus Content DOA6 NiCO Technomancer Gear DOA6 Nyotengu Wrestling Costume

Featured Content DOA6 Happy Wedding Costumes Vol.1 (13 Costumes) DOA6 Happy Wedding Costumes Vol.2 (13 Costumes) DOA6 Costume Pack Vol.1 (13 Costumes) DOA6 Costume Pack Vol.2 (13 Costumes) DOA6 Additional Character Mai Shiranui DOA6 Mai Shiranui Debut Costumes (5 Costumes) DOA6 Additional New Character DOA6 Additional New Character Debut Costumes (5 Costumes)



Koei Tecmo also noted that all of the content included with the Season 1 pass will be sold separately later on. In addition to this, there is some content that is not listed that might also be released during the first season, but it will not be covered by the $93 pass.

Dead or Alive 6 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the title:

“DEAD OR ALIVE 6 is fast-paced 3D fighting game, produced by Koei Tecmo Games, featuring stunning graphics and multi-tiered stages that create a truly entertaining competitive experience.

“The DEAD OR ALIVE franchise is a AAA fighting game series produced by Koei Tecmo Games’ Team NINJA. Composed of fast-paced 3D fighting games that began with the original DEAD OR ALIVE arcade game in 1996, and have since appeared on a multitude of consoles and arcade machines around the world. In DEAD OR ALIVE 6, the world of DOA is brought back more vibrant than ever, featuring both enhanced visuals and an updated combat systems, aimed to provide the highest possible level of new fighting entertainment.”

What are your thoughts on this? Do you believe the Season 1 pass is worth $93? Will you be picking it up for yourself? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

