Dead Rising Players Unhappy After Remaster Removes/Censors Sexual Content and More

The Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster -- a remaster of the 2006 classic from Capcom -- released last week via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. And for the most part, the remaster is just a straight-forward update of the game that brings it closer to modernity and further away from the jank of the Xbox 360-era of gaming. Emphasis on "for the most part." While the vast majority of the original content has been untouched, there are a few parts of the game that have gone through a modern filter. In the process, some of these parts have been tweaked or even removed.

The most prominent examples of this include removing the exposed underwear of some female characters, replacing Larry Chiang, changing Cheryl's dress to make it less revealing, removing the erotica genre, and removing the "sexiest shot" scene.

As you would expect, these changes have received some negative attention and push back from parts of the Internet. That said, the changes, or at least some of them, aren't very surprising. We've now seen quite a few remasters and remakes of games from a different era tone down or outright remove various content, usually of the more lewd and sexual variety.

The video below doesn't contain all of the changes, but it highlights the most prominent. There are more though, including several dialogue changes.

"Man, they really did a number on this remaster. What a terrible tragedy to remaster, and just chop-up and strip-out whatever someone didn't like. It's fine to remaster it, but the intent is to keep the material the same," writes on fan unhappy with the changes. "The erotic photo shoot was never meant to be disrespectful to women, it was to show how sleazy Kent was on top of everything else," adds another fan.

Capcom hasn't said anything about these various changes, and it is unlikely it is going to budge on this position of silence. If it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on it, click here.