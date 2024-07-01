Dead Rising Remake Gets Release Date and First Gameplay Trailer

Capcom has fully lifted the veil on its upcoming remake of Dead Rising, which is formally titled Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. Out of nowhere this past week, Capcom revealed that it was remaking the first Dead Rising game and promised that more details would be coming at its summer showcase on July 1st. Now, with that broadcast having wrapped up, we know when exactly to expect Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster and it happens to be quite soon.

Shared alongside a new gameplay trailer, Capcom revealed that Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will launch later this year on September 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC for $49.99. This remake will initially only be available in a digital capacity and will be followed by a physical release in November. As for what this new version of Dead Rising will entail, Capcom has essentially recreated the entire game within its popular RE Engine. This means that character models, graphics, lighting, and other improvements have been added while keeping the core gameplay experience intact.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can get a look at this gameplay trailer for Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster right here:

“Dead Rising returns with modern graphics! More than just a remaster, this Deluxe Remaster is a full graphical overhaul of the first game in zombie-slaughtering action game series Dead Rising,” says Capcom’s description of the title. This remaster has also been fully voiced, supports auto-saves, and has various other quality-of-life features. Witness the unmatched mayhem and freedom for yourself!”

The return of Dead Rising is quite a surprising one, especially since the most recent game in the series, Dead Rising 4, underperformed for Capcom. Following the launch of DR4 back in 2016, the franchise has since been on ice and was largely thought to be dead. With this new remake, Capcom seems like it could be testing the waters for a full revival that could come about afterward. The potential for a new Dead Rising game likely hinges on the performance of Deluxe Remaster, though, so if you’re someone who wants to see more from this series, you should plan to pick up this remake later in 2024.

What do you think about Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster based on what’s been shown to this point? And will you be picking this up for yourself in September? Be sure to let me know over on social media at @MooreMan12.