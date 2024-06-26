Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Announced

Capcom announced out of nowhere this week a Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, a new version of the original Dead Rising game that'll once again bring it forward to modern platforms with a new look. The announcement was made in a new trailer released on Wednesday that showed off some of the updated visuals we'll see in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster alongside plans to have the game out at some point this year, but an exact release date wasn't given. Capcom said that it'll have more info on the remastered version of Dead Rising soon.

Aside from the cinematic look at the remastered game, the trailer itself really doesn't offer much aside from news of the remaster in general. It'll of course feature Frank West once more, the protagonist who makes an appearance in the trailer, though nothing was said about any specific new features or content that'll be included in the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

"Hello? Is this thing on? This is Frank! Frank West! Is anyone out there?" read the brief description of the trailer. "Grab your camera and prepare for the big scoop on Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. Stay tuned for more info soon."

The trailer also walked Dead Rising fans through the history of the game over the years which included rereleases already prior to this one. The original Dead Rising released way back in 2006, and 10 years later, fans got an HD remaster amid several sequels that released over the years.

Rumors prior to this reveal suggested something was happening in the Dead Rising space, though those rumors often centered around reboots. Perhaps that is indeed planned and this remaster is hoped to be a primer for something more for the Dead Rising series, but for now, a remaster (not a remake) is all that players should plan for ahead of this game's release.

"Frank West, a freelance photojournalist on the hunt for the scoop of a lifetime, pursues a juicy lead to a small suburban town only to find that it is being overrun by zombies!" an overview of the original game offered. "He escapes to the local shopping mall thinking it will be a bastion of safety, but it turns out to be anything but. It's a true struggle to survive the endless stream of enemies, but with full reign over an entire shopping center, Frank can utilize anything to fight off the flesh-hungry mob and search for the truth behind the horrendous epidemic."

More on the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will be shared at a later date.