Frank West Voice Actor Wasn’t Asked to Return for Dead Rising Remaster

The original voice actor behind the character Frank West, Terence J. Rotolo, has said that Capcom didn’t ask him to reprise the role once again in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. By all accounts, Frank West is the most popular character in the Dead Rising franchise. When Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster was surprisingly announced this past week, fans quickly noticed that the famed protagonist had a different look and voice compared to his past appearances. Now, Rotolo has shed more light on why he isn’t tied to the project.

In a conversation shared by @FrankByDaylight on X (formerly Twitter), Rotolo recently responded to one fan inquiry about why he won’t be portraying Frank West in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. Rotolo said that the reason is fairly simple as those at Capcom never reached out with an offer to play the character again. Rotolo went on to stress that he has always loved portraying Frank West and has a lot of love for the Dead Rising community. Despite this, the producers at Capcom never gave him a call.

“The answer to your question is I have no answer,” Rotolo said. “All I can say is that I’ve always been grateful for every opportunity to help bring Frank to life. An actor’s job when called upon is to show up prepared, deliver your best, and when done, move on to the next mission; I simply wasn’t called for the mission. The reasons are the producers’ own.”

For now, details on Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster remain spotty. Outside of the game’s initial reveal trailer, Capcom has said very little about what this new version of Dead Rising will entail. This is set to be the second re-release for Dead Rising after the action game was previously remastered for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. As such, Deluxe Remaster seems like it could be more of a full-blown remake, which is perhaps why Capcom didn’t look to have Rotolo star as Frank West again.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer to learn about Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster as the title is set to be shown off during Capcom’s summer showcase, which will transpire today. If any major news from this event emerges, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.