New Dead Space Remake Presentation Taking Place This Week

A new presentation for Electronic Arts' upcoming remake of the original Dead Space is slated to take place later this week. Ever since this revival of Dead Space was first unveiled in 2021, developer Motive Studios has slowly been showing off new glimpses of the title in various live streams. Now, the latest of these presentations will be happening in only a few short days with the focus of the event being on art.

Motive and EA announced on social media today that this new live stream for Dead Space is set to take place on Thursday, May 12th. The event will kick off at 10:00am PT/1:00pm ET and will be streamed on both Twitch and YouTube. As for what this showcase will center around, art is said to be the focus this time around. Dead Space art director Mike Yazijian will be featured in the stream and will highlight new aspects of this remake that involve character design, environments, lighting, VFX, and other topics. Basically, if you'd like to see how Motive is looking to make Dead Space scarier than it already was, this showing will likely do a good job of highlighting exactly that.

In all likelihood, this new Dead Space stream should feature a fair amount of new gameplay footage from the remake. While this footage will probably only be from an alpha version of the game, it should still give us a good idea of how this project is shaping up. Assuming that new gameplay is shown, we'll be sure to share that footage with you here on ComicBook.com later this week once it appears.

At this point in time, the remake of Dead Space still doesn't have a specific release date, but it is set to launch at some point in early 2023. When it does hit store shelves, it will be coming solely to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms.

Are you looking forward to seeing more of what the Dead Space remake will have in store? And how much new gameplay are you expecting to see in this stream? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.