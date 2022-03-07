New Dead Space Remake Livestream Coming Soon

A new look at the long-awaited Dead Space remake is coming very soon. The Dead Space remake was announced last summer much to the satisfaction of fans of the series. The series had been dormant since 2013, leaving many to believe that EA had abandoned it in favor of more lucrative titles like Battlefield and sports franchises, but the success of the Resident Evil remakes reportedly inspired EA to revive it. With that said, EA’s announcement of the remake was followed by general details via blog posts and a livestream of a very early build of the game, but there’s been nothing but silence since then. Now, it looks like more info and gameplay are on the way.

The official Dead Space Twitter page confirmed that a new livestream for the remake will air on the official YouTube channel on March 11th at 1PM ET/10AM PT. A cryptic, atmospheric teaser for the livestream included with the announcement features a voice whispering what is believed to be a hint at the focus of the livestream. Multiple people have responded to the tweet with guesses at what the voice is saying, but none of them seem to have cracked the case. Given the intense audio of the teaser, it’s possible the stream will simply focus on the sound design of the Dead Space remake.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/deadspace/status/1500894696318521345

As of right now, the Dead Space remake is slated to release by the end of 2022, so the livestream could give fans a better idea of when they’ll be able to play the game. Developer Motive Studios has been hard at work on the remake for some time now, so it’s likely starting to shape up quite nicely by this point. Only time will tell if Motive can successfully reimagine Visceral Games’ iconic survival horror game and please both veterans of the series alongside newcomers as well. The studio has already stated it will be taking some liberties with the original structure of the game and possibly add in cut content.

As noted above, the Dead Space remake livestream is set to take place via the official YouTube channel on March 11th at 1PM ET/10AM PT. The title is expected to release for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC by the end of 2022. No exact release date has been announced as of yet. You can keep up with our coverage of the game by clicking here.

