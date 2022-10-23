Deadpool's God of War Crossover Is Too Perfect

Deadpool is bringing his beloved humor to social media and even poking some fun at God of War. Deadpool is one of the most unique superheroes out there. He's pretty much unkillable, he is absurdly violent and has a foul mouth, and he can break the fourth wall. One of his big selling points is that his humor is derived from being able to mock things outside of the logic of whatever story he's in. In his own films, he makes jokes about Hugh Jackman's Wolverine dying, the confusing X-Men timelines, and much more. He's a character that can jump in and out of his own universe and no one will really bat an eye.

At the moment, Deadpool is actively campaigning to be in Midnight Suns. Of course, given he is modeled, voiced, animated, and doing it on the Midnight Suns Twitter account, it's likely he's already in the game and is simply just doing an egregious amount of marketing for the upcoming Marvel title. But, it's working and it's working exceptionally well. On Friday, Deadpool asked fans to submit reasons as to why they'd make a good sidekick for him and then he would respond with crude drawings of him and whoever responded. One person is God of War (2018) director and God of War Ragnarok producer Cory Barlog. The developer joked that he has an axe and Deadpool responded with a drawing of Barlog in Kratos makeup using an axe to slash Deadpool's swords in half.

Needless to say, it's a cheeky nod at the God of War games and is a perfect usage of Deadpool's fourth wall breaking humor. As of right now, it's unclear if Deadpool will be in the game at launch or added as a post-launch character. Either way, he's making a great case for himself and will likely have no shortage of great gags when he is added to the game.

Midnight Suns will release on December 2nd, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.