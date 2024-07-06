Deadpool Drops a Marvel vs. Capcom 4 Reference

The Marvel vs. Capcom series makes for a unique mashup of superpowered heroes, villains, and everyone in between, but it’s been awhile since we’ve gotten a new game in the series. The last game in the series, for example, was Marvel vs: Capcom: Infinite which came out back in 2017 with only an upcoming collection of some of the older games announced since then. The lack of any new Marvel vs. Capcom news hasn’t stopped Deadpool himself, however, from dropping a reference to the fictitious Marvel vs. Capcom 4, a game which is one that the fighting game community has been hopeful for over the years.

This Marvel vs. Capcom 4 reference from Deadpool comes courtesy of not the upcoming movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, and is instead found in the latest issue of the current Deadpool comic from writer Cody Ziglar. Deadpool #4 which released on July 3rd features a moment where Deadpool is engaged in an acrobatic shootout. He flips through the air, guns blasting the whole way, before ending up upside down.

Once the smoke clears, Deadpool comments on his high-flying move and says “They should put that move in Marvel vs Capcom 4.” The page in question featuring that delivery can be seen below courtesy of Deadpool #4.

Deadpool’s Marvel vs. Capcom 4 reference in Deadpool #4.

Of course, anyone who follows these fighting games and has been hoping for any news regarding new entries in the Marvel vs. Capcom series will know that there’s no such thing as Marvel vs. Capcom 4, at least not in any official capacity. Rumors and supposed leaks have tried to say in the past that Marvel vs. Capcom 4 was in development, and it very well might be, but Deadpool’s just dropping a cheeky, fourth wall-breaking reference here.

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite is technically the fourth mainline entry in the series since it followed Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, though it’s obviously named differently, so we still haven’t gotten a Marvel vs. Capcom 4. There is at least something to look forward to, however, with Capcom announcing earlier this year the release of the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics collection. This release will include Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes and Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes as well as The Punisher, X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, and Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter.