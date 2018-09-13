‘Deadpool’ Star Ryan Reynolds Stars in Hilarious Ads for ‘Toon Blast’

Here’s something for you mobile gaming fans that could use a dose of Ryan Reynolds silliness.

It turns out the actor, fresh from his latest turn as the smarmy Deadpool from his successful sequel earlier this summer, is a big fan of a mobile game called Toon Blast. It can be downloaded here for iOS as well as Google Play, offering a match-three type of scenario around interesting cartoon characters like Cooper Cat and Wally Wolf, among others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How do we know that Reynolds is a fan? He’s actually gone and starred in a number of online commercials for the game, which we’ve managed to include below. And, yes, he’s definitely got a little bit of that Deadpool attitude in there.

First off, here’s an ad for “Girl,” in which Reynolds expresses a round not going his way with a round of expletives — with a child in the room, no less.

Next up is a public service announcement of sorts, where Reynolds talks about his addiction with the game, along “with everyone else in Hollywood.”

Next up is a “Criminal” ad, in which Reynolds is filming a movie, but taking a little break to get some Toon Blast play time in there — even if he does end up getting “shot.”

“Body Double” is up next, where Reynolds sends in a body double (who doesn’t really look like him) to film a scene while he, obviously, plays the game.

Then we have “Romantic,” in which a love scene is portrayed, but Reynolds decides to give his game of Toon Blast a bit of affection.

Toon Blast

And here’s one Deadpool fans may relate to — “Small Hands,” in which Ryan attempts to play ten games of Toon Blast with tiny hands. Weird.

There are more that can be found here. If it’s Ryan Reynolds comedy you’re after — or you just want to see what Deadpool may look like getting into a match-three sort of game — then these are the ads for you.

Oh, and by the way, if you haven’t gotten around to it yet, Deadpool 2 is available now on Digital HD as well as Blu-Ray and DVD.