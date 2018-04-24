Indie Game Death Road To Canada Delayed Due To Harrowing Toronto Incident

In case you missed the news earlier this week, a deadly incident took place in Canada, where a rental van plowed through a group of pedestrians, killing 10 and injuring 15 others. The driver was arrested shortly thereafter, and, as of this morning, charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

As a result, the developers over at Rocketcat Games and Madgarden have had a change of heart about releasing their survival horror/action game Death Road To Canada, which was originally supposed to release on April 25 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. It has now been postponed to a yet-to-be-announced later date, which will likely come sometime in May (though that has yet to be confirmed).

In the game, players are asked to survive against a horde of the undead while seeking out survival tools and picking up new weaponry within the game. Obviously, the developers felt that the title Death Road To Canada hit a little too close to home considering the recent tragedy. The full description of the game is below:

“Death Road To Canada tasks players with surviving its brutal, hyper-violent combat with over-the-top, looted weaponry. Scavenging the derelict environment, tough, sometimes hilarious decisions will have to be made along the way, either alone or in its two-player local co-op mode. Players will explore iconic sites such as Y’all-Mart and the Muscle! Bomb!! Gym!!!, meeting and recruiting a host of strange and bizarre companions along the way.

“Death Road is built for replay value. Everything is randomized: locations, events, survivor appearances and personalities. There’s a different story every time you play, set in a world that doesn’t take itself too seriously.”

The publisher, Ukiyo Publishing, made a statement following the delay. “We feel it would be deeply inappropriate to launch the game at such a time,” said Paul Hann, Managing Director of Ukiyo Publishing. “We would like to express our deepest condolences to everyone affected by the tragic events in Toronto.”

Indeed, our thoughts go out to those that lost loved ones or friends in the Toronto incident.

We will keep you informed as to when Death Road To Canada gets a new release date for consoles. The PC version is currently available on Steam.