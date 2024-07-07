Hideo Kojima Seemingly Teases Next Death Stranding 2 Reveal

Famed video game director Hideo Kojima may have just teased when the next reveal for his upcoming game Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will take place. At the start of this year, a lengthy new trailer for the Death Stranding sequel was shown as part of a PlayStation State of Play broadcast. Since that time, DS2 hasn’t been highlighted whatsoever, which has left fans wondering when more news on the project might drop. Now, it seems as though we could have our answer if a new post from Kojima is any indication.

Recently on X (formerly Twitter), Kojima shared a promotional image of the upcoming Tokyo Game Show convention. Kojima did this without adding context about why he was posting the picture, but Kojima Productions itself soon after confirmed that it would be attending the event which is set to last from September 26th through September 29th. Because of this, some have assumed that this could end up being the next venue in which Kojima Productions chooses to promote Death Stranding 2 with either a new trailer or gameplay footage.

It’s worth noting that PlayStation itself also confirmed recently that it would be partaking in Tokyo Game Show this September, which is a first for the company in five years. As a result, PlayStation clearly has something to show off at TGS or else it wouldn’t choose to return to the show. Given that PlayStation is publishing Death Stranding 2, it seems quite likely that this could be one of the major titles that PlayStation opts to highlight. Other upcoming games from the publisher that could also be shown off in some capacity include the remake of Until Dawn, LEGO Horizon Adventures, and Marvel’s Wolverine, to name a few.

For now, all that’s known with certainty about Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is that it will be released at some point in 2025, exclusively for PlayStation 5. The game is set to once again feature a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Norman Reedus, Elle Fanning, Troy Baker, Lea Seydoux, and Jonathan Roumie.

