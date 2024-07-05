PlayStation Returning to Tokyo Game Show This Year

PlayStation will return to Tokyo Game Show later this year, ending a five year hiatus from attending the major gaming event that takes place annually in Japan and a significant streak of not attending industry trade shows on a whole for the last few years, instead focusing on providing updates to its release calendar and games with PlayStation State of Plays. In a press release regarding Tokyo Game Show 2024, Sony Interactive Entertainment is listed amongst the list of general exhibitors that includes names like CAPCOM and SQUARE ENIX, as well as being named as a platinum sponsor for the exhibition’s indie developer focused area.

The press release describes this year’s event by saying it “will be held on the largest-ever scale and will host a total of 3,190 exhibition booths, exceeding last year’s record in TGS history.” Tokyo Game Show 2024 is set to take place from September 26th until September 29th.

What will PlayStation show at Tokyo Game Show 2024?

Given the above mentioned dates for this year’s show, what PlayStation will showcase in September is a fairly significant question mark. In May’s PlayStation State of Play release dates were announced for the platform’s largest upcoming releases and all of these titles will precede TGS2024 – Concord is set for next month on August 23rd, while Astro Bot and the PC version of God of War Ragnarök are exepected on September 6th and September 19th. If PlayStation wants to make the event booth space and platinum sponsorship in the indie area worthwhile it needs to show something exciting, and with a fairly thin release list currently confirmed it’s fairly puzzling to consider what Sony could showcase.

Enter the legendary Hideo Kojima, who used his own social media as he so-often does to drop a hint of his own, posting a poster for Tokyo Game Show 2024 to X (formerly Twitter). While the poster was unaccompanied by any text it seems to be an indication that Kojima will be present at the event, and given that Xbox is sitting out of TGS2024 it’s likely he’ll find space with PlayStation. This rules out an update on the ever-mysterious OD as it’s attached to Xbox, but Death Stranding 2: On the Beach could be due for an update following its official announcement earlier this year, and Kojima also has a new espionage game in-development with PlayStation – though this particular project is likely still far too early to show anything significant.

As mentioned, Xbox and Microsoft as a whole will not be attending TGS2024, but they will be hosting their “biggest booth yet” at Gamescom in August.