Death Stranding 2 Release Date Could Be Close Based on New Update

The release date for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach could be quite close if a new update associated with the game is any indication. Surprisingly, Death Stranding 2 didn’t appear at PlayStation’s new State of Play presentation this week despite director Hideo Kojima recently teasing work on a new trailer for the game. In the wake of this absence, some fans have wondered about when we might next see Death Stranding 2 and if it’s still on track to launch in 2025. Now, thanks to a new move from Kojima Productions, it looks like we could see the project re-emerge shortly.

Spotted by Gematsu, a rating for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach was recently registered in Brazil. This follows the game having also been rated in South Korea only this past week. While video game ratings often don’t reveal much information, they are one of the final steps that developers and publishers have to take before releasing their games to the public. As a result, both of these ratings for Death Stranding 2 hitting the internet suggests that Kojima’s next title could be relatively close to its release date.

If a release date announcement for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is incoming, there’s a good chance that it could happen in early March. Kojima Productions announced this week that it will be holding a “special panel” at SXSW next month on March 9th. The panel will feature Hideo Kojima himself, although details on what else will be touched on have yet to come to light. In all likelihood, though, Kojima could choose to unveil the new trailer he’s been teasing at this venue along with the Death Stranding 2 release date.

For now, all we know with absolute certainty is that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is slated to arrive at some point in 2025 exclusively on PlayStation 5. On a long enough timeline, DS2 could also end up hitting Xbox and PC platforms, but no such announcement has yet been made.

When do you specifically think that Death Stranding 2 will release? And do you think that this reveal will be made next month at SXSW? Let me know your own thoughts down in the comments section!