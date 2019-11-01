The Death Stranding Collector’s Edition is Back In Stock

Reviews on Hideo Kojima’s upcoming Death Stranding game are here, and if you’re ready to go all in when it launches on November 8th, the Collector’s Edition is for you. It’s sold out pretty much everywhere, but Best Buy is currently an exception. You can grab a copy here for $199.99 while it lasts (which won’t be long).

The Death Stranding Collector’s Edition comes fully loaded with a Bridges cargo case, a steelbook cover for the game, the Death Stranding soundtrack, a Ludens keychain, and loads of in-game items. However, the crown jewel of the collection is definitely the creepy life-size bridge baby pod statue. We don’t know how you can pass that up, but there are additional pre-order options which we’ve outlined below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pre-order the Standard Edition and immediately get a voucher to download a Chibi Ludens PSN Avatar – a stylized version of the iconic logo for Kojima Productions – plus, a Death Stranding PS4 Dynamic Theme at launch. Pre-orders also receive special gold versions of in-game items earned through gameplay:

Gold “Sam” Sunglasses

Gold Hat

Gold Speed Skeleton: Increase the speed of Sam’s movement when equipped

Gold Armor Plate: Increase protection against any damage Sam takes

The Special Edition includes a collectible Steelbook case. Pre-order and receive all incentives offered through the Standard Edition. The Special Edition also includes:

A special gold version of the Gold “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses earned through gameplay.

Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding)

Music Album Digital Download

Behind the Scenes Making Of Digital Video

Pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition and receive all digital pre-order incentives offered via the Standard Edition. The Digital Deluxe also includes:

Gold “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses

Gold Power Skeleton: Enhance Sam’s ability to handle heavy cargo

Gold All-Terrain Skeleton: Enhance Sam’s ability to balance himself on uneven terrain

Gold Armor Plate (Level 2): Stronger protection for Sam against falls, gunfire, and more

Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding)

Music Album Digital Download

Behind the Scenes Making Of Digital Video

Death Stranding Collector’s Edition includes all Digital Deluxe Edition in-game items and bonus contents, the Special Edition Steelbook, plus:

Life-sized BB Pod Statue

BRIDGES Cargo Case

Ludens Keychain

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.