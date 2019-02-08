‘Death Stranding’ Creator Hideo Kojima Reviews ‘Aquaman’

Metal Gear and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima is known for his love of film and he made no secret about being excited for DC’s Aquaman. Now the video game connoisseur is taking his opinion of the latest comic movie to a more official platform with a full review of the new film.

I wrote my review in the Japanese AQUAMAN pamphlet. pic.twitter.com/UEzGSjXF3N — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) February 8, 2019

Kojima-san’s review can be found in the Japanese Aquaman pamphlet, but no English translation is available for those that don’t know the language — at least not yet. Fans were quick to ask for a full review post on his Twitter and many, like me, were hoping for a translation so all could enjoy. Still, it’s incredible to see him continue speaking on what he loves and it’s not like the movie didn’t receive its own fair share of positive reviews ever since it made its cinematic debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We knew he had something more he wanted to say when he made the below tweet back in January and we’re hoping we get to hear even more in the near future. That, and hopefully some more Death Stranding news.

The films coming to the theater in Japan from Jan to March that I highly recommend. pic.twitter.com/V9u2dzstpe — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) January 12, 2019

Presently, the creator has a pretty full plate on his hands with the progress of his newest IP going strong. His upcoming game that has tapped talent such as Guillermo del Toror, Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen is still very much a mystery, but one that many of us can’t help but to be enthralled in.

As for Aquaman, the DC movie was an extreme success in the box office. It raked in an estimated $306 million domestically and added another $760 million overseas within the first month, making it a huge milestone for the DC franchise.