Death Stranding Director’s Cut Announced for PC

And just like that, it is officially happening; Death Stranding Director’s Cut is coming to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in Spring 2022. The official announcement of the simultaneous PC launch on both platforms follows reports of a leaked press release announcing the title as part of Intel’s presentation today at CES 2022, and it appears that the leaked press release was 100% accurate.

According to the announcement, Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PC will make use of Intel’s Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) technology for enhanced graphics and better performance. What that actually looks like in practice remains to be seen, but it seems like it essentially boils down to using the machine learning-based technology to pick up some of the graphical load. More broadly, Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PC will feature higher framerates than the previous version as well as the new photo mode and ultra-wide monitor support.

https://twitter.com/505_Games/status/1478430686243659781

“We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Intel for DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT on PC,” said Neil Ralley, President of 505 Games, as part of the announcement. “DEATH STRANDING has been a hugely popular game with PC players and we’re excited to see how Intel’s new XeSS technology will enhance player experiences for DIRECTOR’S CUT.”

As noted above, Death Stranding Director’s Cut is set to release for the PC via both Steam and the Epic Games Store in Spring 2022. In general, Death Stranding Director’s Cut is available for the PlayStation 5. The upgraded PS5 version of the title added a number of new features, including new gear, fights, and other gameplay features. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest video game from Kojima Productions right here.

What do you think about Death Stranding Director's Cut coming to PC via both Steam and the Epic Games Store? Have you already had a chance to play it on the PlayStation 5?