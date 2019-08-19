Death Stranding Fans are Loving the Peeing Mechanics

During the opening night presentation of this year’s Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, Hideo Kojima was in attendance to reveal more Death Stranding footage. Fans have been trying their hardest to piece together what has been revealed so far, but after today, there is a good chance that confusion remains at the front of many minds. That said, the footage that was shown during the livestream revealed an interesting mechanic that fans are infatuated with as it was unveiled that not only can Norman Reedus‘ character pee, but peeing can also be weaponized.

The footage shown during the Gamescom livestream actually revealed many things, including more cameos, new characters, and the fact that players will be able to weaponize their pee. This is certainly an interesting mechanic that will be featured in the upcoming Death Stranding, and it definitely has many people talking on Twitter, including those who seem to love the feature.

THIS IS OKAY

Didn’t think I was going to see Norman Reedus peeing in a video game today but hey… I am ok with it… Thank you Death Stranding 👀 — ⭐Bubbalu⭐ (@ggbubbalu) August 19, 2019

IT’S A WEAPON

PEEING IS A WEAPON IN DEATH STRANDING — 💙🌔 (@Cinder5byeFive) August 19, 2019

SIMPLY AMAZING

The fact that Death Stranding has peeing mechanics including a ml number that depletes as you go is one of the big gaming innovations of the past few years.



Amazing to see the industry grow and progress like this. 😌#DeathStranding — Moe ☕🌱 (@MoeWanders) August 19, 2019

A MIGHTY NEED

The first gameplay ever shown of Death Stranding and the main gameplay mechanic featured is peeing on things and that “if multiple people pee on the same spot good things might happen” #gamescom2019



I need this game! pic.twitter.com/PHqEBd2eF4 — MrDodo (@mrdodo_yt) August 19, 2019

THIS COULD BE BAD

Is there MP in Death Stranding, because you know it’ll devolve into people just peeing on each other. — Future KF Inter-Site Tournament Winner 🔜 PAX West (@mistermegative) August 19, 2019

GAME OF THE YEAR

Fans: we want to see more gameplay of Death Stranding



Kojima: Ok. Here’s gameplay of Norman peeing.



GOTY — GrizzlyBeardHero 🔜 PAX West (@MuradMGaming) August 19, 2019

THE PEOPLE WANT WHAT THEY WANT

I just realized that the biggest crowd reaction to Gamescom was the peeing animation for Death Stranding. — ISaidComeIn! (@ISaidComeIn1) August 19, 2019

A SIGN OF THINGS TO COME

god make fun of the pee all you want but.



if you look at mgs 1 – 3 and then mgs 4 & 5,



death stranding having nude asses and peeing and shit in it is a REALLY good sign — MX WORLD WIDE (@milonssecretcat) August 19, 2019

WELL, CAN YOU?

Youtube en noviembre:



[ Can you beat Death Stranding just peeing? ] — Sushi 隻狼 (@_Sautxi) August 19, 2019

A REVOLUTIONARY GENRE

Death stranding: peeing and baby rocking simulator — Caldeeferrous forest 方传嫣 (@hellenus) August 19, 2019

There may still be a lot of mystery surrounding Death Stranding, but we at least know that peeing is a mechanic and it can be weaponized. In any case, Death Stranding is set to arrive on November 8th for PlayStation 4. For even more details on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage as well as the brief description below:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you even more intrigued by Death Stranding and feel a mighty need to play it? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!