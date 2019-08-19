Gaming

Death Stranding Fans are Loving the Peeing Mechanics

During the opening night presentation of this year’s Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, Hideo Kojima […]

By

During the opening night presentation of this year’s Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, Hideo Kojima was in attendance to reveal more Death Stranding footage. Fans have been trying their hardest to piece together what has been revealed so far, but after today, there is a good chance that confusion remains at the front of many minds. That said, the footage that was shown during the livestream revealed an interesting mechanic that fans are infatuated with as it was unveiled that not only can Norman Reedus‘ character pee, but peeing can also be weaponized.

The footage shown during the Gamescom livestream actually revealed many things, including more cameos, new characters, and the fact that players will be able to weaponize their pee. This is certainly an interesting mechanic that will be featured in the upcoming Death Stranding, and it definitely has many people talking on Twitter, including those who seem to love the feature.

Videos by ComicBook.com

THIS IS OKAY

IT’S A WEAPON

SIMPLY AMAZING

A MIGHTY NEED

THIS COULD BE BAD

GAME OF THE YEAR

THE PEOPLE WANT WHAT THEY WANT

A SIGN OF THINGS TO COME

WELL, CAN YOU?

A REVOLUTIONARY GENRE

There may still be a lot of mystery surrounding Death Stranding, but we at least know that peeing is a mechanic and it can be weaponized. In any case, Death Stranding is set to arrive on November 8th for PlayStation 4. For even more details on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage as well as the brief description below:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you even more intrigued by Death Stranding and feel a mighty need to play it? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Tagged:
, , , , ,

Related Posts