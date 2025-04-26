New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 26th

The weekend has finally arrived, and it’s time to sink into the couch and binge-watch the latest episodes of Disney+ Andor or play Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 or Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. Okay, maybe you’d rather go outside and soak in the sun, but no one will judge you if you take the time to relax inside. While you while away the hours, remember to mark in your reminders on your phone to play The New York Times puzzles. Whether you begin with Connections or Strands, the choice is up to you. I, like millions of others, go straight to Wordle. Yesterday’s puzzle was a doozy to solve, but today, April 26th, the NYT Wordle answers will be hard again. To help you get by this Saturday, we’re bringing you hints, tips, and today’s solutions below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The New York Times continues to bring a fun and addictive experience with Wordle to millions of players. Each puzzle challenges the player’s word knowledge with varying degrees of difficulty. Wordle allows users up to six opportunities to solve the final five-letter word. To crack the code, players will get feedback on each guess with gray, yellow, and green blocks, indicating the placement of the correct letters in the final answer.

This week brought exciting news regarding franchises like Star Wars, with Andor premiering three episodes and the Revenge of the Sith 20th Anniversary re-release in movie theatres. Our train to the Capitol for The Hunger Games: Sunrise of the Reaping reached its destination. Academy Award-nominated actor Jesse Plemons has been cast as Head Gamemaker Plutarch Heavensbee. My starter word for today is “share” since Plemons and Hoffman shared the screen as father and son in 2012’s The Master. This guess has two yellow and one green block.

Share is a great guess to use for Wordle #1407.

The word “share” has two yellow blocks with S and H, and one green block with A. This is a fantastic start since we can assume that the two consonants belong at the end of the final word. Knowing A’s position slims the word search relatively neatly. Find a word with SH at the end of the Wordle answer. You can find the final solution below.

Today’s solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 26th is “Clash.” Unless you are still someone playing Clash of Clans, this word isn’t common among the daily lingo of today, at least for me. In any case, we will be back tomorrow with another puzzle piece for Wordle #1408. Savor the small moments, players.