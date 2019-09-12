Death Stranding Reveals 49 Minutes of Gameplay at Tokyo Game Show 2019

Kojima Productions recently released a small briefing video to give fans an idea of what is to come in Death Stranding, the mysterious title people have had a bounty of questions about for the past couple of years. Luckily, more and more answers are beginning to pop up, especially with the briefing trailer that was recently released. That said, Tokyo Game Show 2019 is here and now that Hideo Kojima himself has taken the stage, fans have gotten a look at the 49-minute long video that Kojima has been teasing for a few days now.

The lengthy video that has been released covers the beginning portion of Death Stranding, giving viewers a closer look at what they will be getting into when the game arrives in November. Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus) is no longer a Strand, someone tasked with connecting people across the country and re-establishing the United Cities of America. However, he has been called into action once more, and despite being reluctant about accepting the job, he comes through.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the footage shown on the first night of Tokyo Game Show 2019, we see Sam being briefed by Die-Hardman at what appears to be UCA headquarters. As seen in the menu, Sam is able to carry quite a bit of cargo, with Kojima even holding back a laugh as more was put on. As the protagonist leaves the hanger, the map is shown, where players will be able to plot their route and have that transfer out into the world when the map is closed.

Travelling through water appears to be rather difficult at times, even sweeping the player of their feet, leaving them to struggle to escape. A lot of walking and running around is sprinkled with repelling down the side of a cliff, using the ladder to bridge a large gap, collecting lost cargo, delivering said cargo, and more. After walking everywhere, it’s best to stop and rest, relax, soothe BB with a bit of harmonica, or even sleep.

A hoverboard-like carrier is shown, with Sam using it to not only take the strain off of his back, but also hop on and go for a ride to a nearby camp of enemies, one of which he takes down with a wire. After obtaining a bit of loot from a nearby locker, more baddies arrive. Now is the time to run or fight, with the player choosing the latter. A lot of electricity is involved, as it is constantly being thrown at Sam until he eventually runs away and escapes.

Following this altercation, we see Sam discover a few destroyed buildings along with some of the mysterious creatures we have seen in previous footage. Things get a bit overwhelming and that’s when we get to see the big lion-like creature made out of the black goo. This is when the arsenal comes into play, mostly consisting of what appears to be incendiary grenades. It only gets weirder from this point forward as the destroyed city begins to rise above the water, only to sink once again, and then the water is gone. However, a lovely recharging spring is ahead, into which Sam takes a dip and sings to BB.

The world is vast, but Sam luckily comes across a bike that he is able to ride, making the journey a bit quicker. Upon reaching a steep hill, the player hops off the bike, and begins the trek once more, only to unsteadily trot down the other side, where a shipping dock resides in the distance. This is where Sam was delivering the cargo to. After doing this, a new Strand is established, which appears to unlock a new part of the map. The main characters hangs around here for a bit, where he rests, cleans up, and more until the gameplay demo comes to an end.

According to a Death Stranding description from Kojima, “People have built ‘Walls’ and become accustomed to living in isolation. ‘DEATH STRANDING’ is a completely new type of action game, where the players goal is to reconnect isolated cities and a fragmented society. All elements, including the story and gameplay, are bound together by the theme of ‘Strand’, or connection. As Sam Porter Bridges, you will attempt to ‘Bridge’ these divisions, and in doing so, create new bonds or ‘Strands’ with other players around the globe. Through your experience playing the game, I hope you’ll come to understand the true importance of forging connections with others.

Death Stranding is set to officially launch on November 8th for PlayStation 4. For even more about the upcoming mysterious title from Kojima Productions, check out some of our previous coverage as well as a brief description below:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

What do you think about all of this? Do you now have a better understanding of what Death Stranding is all about? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!