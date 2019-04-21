‘Death Stranding’s Hideo Kojima Has “One Big Thing” in Mind Regarding Cloud Gaming

Ever since Google officially unveiled their video game streaming platform, many gamers have been wondering exactly how well it will perform when it arrives later this year. More importantly, plenty of people have been wondering if Google Stadia has what it takes to stand the test of time. One person who seems to believe in the platform is none other than Death Stranding‘s Hideo Kojima. In a recent interview with Nikkei Business, Kojima offered his views on many things, including 5G commercial services, cloud-based gaming, and more. That said, he also said that he has “one big thing” in mind when it comes to game streaming.

“5G commercial services have launched, Google announced a cloud gaming service, and Apple is strengthening its position in the gaming industry,” Kojima said. “Cloud gaming allows direct delivery of games on any screen, be it a smartphone, a tablet or a laptop, without the need for consoles. Cloud gaming experienced a boom around 4, 5 years ago, but there was no phenomenon carrying it.

“Many say it’ll end in failure, but I think it didn’t work out because the technology wasn’t advanced enough. Now that 5G has launched, we’ll see a huge shift to cloud gaming during the next five years. Entertainment as a whole will change and allow more liberty.”

He then went on to say how because of Stadia and cloud gaming, we will begin to see games that we never have before. He likened it to the television being invented and how the industry needed to find ways to keep eyes on the TV so they adapted. “Hence why concepts like cliffhangers before commercial breaks were invented,” Kojima said.

The Death Stranding creator then went on to discuss how the border between movies and video games will completely disappear, much like it has begun to with Netflix’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which is a playable movie where players can decide what happens on the screen. “We’ll start seeing completly different games these next five years as 5G spreads,” he said. “There’s one big thing I have in mind related to streaming as well. I can’t say anything more as I don’t want to spoil though.”

Unfortunately, he could be referring to anything when he said that. Maybe Death Stranding has some sort of aspect that pertains to cloud-based gaming, or it very well could be what is lined up for after the highly-anticipated title. Either way, interesting times are ahead.

Death Stranding is currently in development for PlayStation 4 and (maybe) PlayStation 5. For more on the title, check out some of our previous coverage.

