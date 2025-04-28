PlayStation Plus Users Officially “Extremely Jealous” of Xbox Game Pass

PlayStation Plus subscribers are officially “extremely jealous” of Xbox Game Pass. The Microsoft subscription service has been on absolute fire lately. Just last week alone Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers were treated to two huge day one games: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The former is one of the biggest releases of the year and the latter is the highest-rated game of the year with a 92 on Metacritic. And this is currently the biggest difference between the premium version of Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and the premium tier of PS Plus, PS Plus Premium: day one games. Remove day one games from the equation, and PS Plus actually has a superior library and offering at a cheaper price point. But the day one games Xbox Game Pass routinely gets separates it from PlayStation Plus.

To this end, over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page the top post over the last 24 hours is a post highlighting the difference between the two subscription services and expressing jealously of what Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been getting recently.

“Anyone else extremely jealous between the difference in quality between Game Pass and PS Plus recently,” reads the post in question. “Game Pass just this past week have got Expedition 33 and Oblivion remaster as day one releases. I believe they are getting the new DOOM game on release as well. Feels like us PS Plus users are getting f****** over with what we’re receiving in return for our subscription. Recently we got Blue Prince which is great but you know who else also got Blue Prince on release? Game Pass. Sorry for the rant just frustrated with PS plus recently.”

As noted, the post is proving popular, which confirms this is not an uncommon sentiment among PS Plus subscribers. And if there was any doubt about this, the comments echo the sentiment as well.

“On top of that, price was increased just recently. Really contemplating whether I should renew this year or not,” reads one of these comments. “Its definitely nowhere near as good as Game Pass and they keep taking their own first party games off the catalogue, yet they’re constantly increasing the price.”

Of course, PlayStation is in no position to adjust because it has been in the driver’s seat this entire generation with the PS5. While Xbox Game Pass offers incredible value it hasn’t been enough to sell Xbox consoles or even attract subscribers en masse. To this end, it remains unclear how profitable Xbox Game Pass is compared to Xbox’s previous and more traditional model, and it is not clear if it is sustainable. That said, in the meantime, it has some PlayStation fans quite jealous.

