Death Stranding’s Hideo Kojima Shares His Top 5 Films of 2019

When he’s not talking about his video game projects like Death Stranding or having guests over at Kojima Productions, Hideo Kojima can frequently be found discussing films on social media. Sometimes he’s just sharing interesting posters and other artwork, but occasionally he voices support for different movies. Just like he did last year, he shared a list of his top five movies of the year to show what he thought made an impact in 2019.

Kojima’s favorite movies of the year can be found below thanks to a tweet the developer shared this week to share the list with his followers. You might recognize some of the films on the list, and perhaps you’ll find that your film preferences align with Kojima’s. If you thought that before but haven’t seen all or some of the movies, maybe it’s time to check one or two of them out. His favorite movies of 2019 are Parasite, Border, The Irishman, An Elephant Sitting Still, and Cold War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My top 5 films this year.

1. Parasite

2. Border

3. The Irishman

4. A Elephant Sitting Still

5. Cold War pic.twitter.com/FoeWleP7aQ — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 21, 2019

Kojima’s new list of movies from 2019 was shared on December 20th which was right around the time that he posted his list of favorite movies in 2018. That list can be seen below with some other memorable movies included in lineup, Paddington 2 notably listed at the top.

We have only 11 days left in 2018. Here’s the list of my best movies this year in chronological order. In addition to ROMA which I recently saw. pic.twitter.com/84xPjfVJ2X — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 21, 2018

Kojima’s Death Stranding is quite the cinematic experience on its own, but the creator says that Kojima Productions will eventually just make films outright. He spoke about it in a recent interview and said the game have gone well, so the movies should, too.

“In the future Kojima Productions will start making films,” Kojima said. “If you can do one thing well, then you can do everything well.”

Death Stranding is now available for the PlayStation 4. It’s coming to the PC as well, but that won’t happen until some time in the summer of 2020.