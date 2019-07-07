New Death Stranding Images Show The Game’s Incredible Detail

It has been a little over a month since Sony and Kojima Productions revealed the release date for the highly anticipated Death Stranding, and while many are still a bit confused as to what the game is all about, it hasn’t stopped fans from getting excited. Ever since the launch date was disclosed, director Hideo Kojima has been hard at work alongside his team to ensure the title ships in November. In addition to this, Kojima has been sharing screenshots on a near-daily basis, the latest of which shows off the impressive detail that is going into Death Stranding.

Taking to Twitter to share the images, Kojima did not include any captions to go along with what we are seeing. However, despite the fact that they are photographs of a monitor that has the game running on it, we are still able to see the amount of detail that Death Stranding features. From a grassy field to a more mountainous terrain that seems to be void of all plant life, there is going to be quite a bit packed into the upcoming adventure.

For those who don’t know, Death Stranding is being developed with the Decima Engine, which was created by Guerrilla Games so they could make Killzone Shadow Fall. We’ve also seen what can be done with it from 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, so we can only imagine just how great the upcoming game is going to look now that Kojima has his hands on the engine.

Death Stranding is set to arrive on November 8th exclusively for PlayStation 4. As for what the inbound experience is all about, here’s more:

“Besieged by death’s tide at every turn, Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding,” the official synopsis said. “Carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands, Sam embarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world one step at a time. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? A genre defining gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”

