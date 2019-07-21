Keanu Reeves Was Almost In Death Stranding

Keanu Reeves was almost in PlayStation 4 exclusive Death Stranding. Yes, you read that right. Mr. John Wick himself was almost one of the stars in the highly-anticipated PS4 game from Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima. The news comes from Kojima himself who revealed as much during a special panel at San Diego Comic-Con. According to the legendary director, it came down to having Keanu Reeves or Mads Mikkelsen in the game.

Apparently, it was recommended to Kojima that he put Keanu in the game, but he wanted Mads in there, which is no surprise given how talented Mikkelsen is and how he and Kojima are good friends. Still, there’s an alternate universe out there where Keanu Reeves is starring in Death Stranding. And even better yet, there’s probably an alternate universe where both Keanu and Mads are starring in the game. That’s a universe I want to live in.

Now, it’s unclear who recommended Keanu and whether he was ever seriously being considered for the role Mads currently has, but presumably Kojima is referring to a collaborator or someone at PlayStation. I don’t know how much it costs you to get Mikkelsen in your game — it can’t be very cheap given his talent — but presumably Keanu is a bit more expensive. Or maybe not. After all, he’s starring in Cyberpunk 2077. In other words, if CD Projekt Red can afford him, I’m sure PlayStation can as well.

Death Stranding will be available on November 8 via the PlayStation 4. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

“Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and humanity on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam to journey across the ravaged continent and save mankind from impending annihilation. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? An unprecedented gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”