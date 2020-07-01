Hideo Kojima Shares Death Stranding PC Key Art

✖

The PC version of Death Stranding, the latest and greatest video game from Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions, is officially set to release on July 14th. The popular video game released last year for PlayStation 4 and was initially announced for PC and then scheduled to release on PC back in June prior to being delayed. Ahead of the release, Kojima himself has shared the key art for the PC version with Norman Reedus' Sam Bridges front and center.

You can check out the key art from the PC version of Death Stranding below:

Here’s the keyart for DEATH STRANDING PC version.

Coming July 14th. pic.twitter.com/tFePfGaKEg — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) July 1, 2020

Publisher 505 Games previously revealed that the PC version will include Photo Mode, ultra-wide monitor support, "high frame rate," and even a special crossover with Valve's Half-Life franchise in the form of a headcrab that protagonist Sam Bridges can wear. Additionally, folks that pre-purchase the video game on PC can expect some special in-game items like a gold-and-silver speed skeleton and armor plate, and purchasing at all still gets odds and ends like a gold-and-silver power skeleton as well as selections from Titan Books' The Art of Death Stranding.

Here's how PlayStation's official product page for Death Stranding describes it if you're not already familiar:

"In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation."

Death Stranding is currently available for PlayStation 4. The video game is set to release for PC in just a few short weeks on July 14th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

Have you given Death Stranding a try? Or have you been waiting for the PC version? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.