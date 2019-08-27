Death Stranding’s Open World Discussed By Hideo Kojima

Hideo Kojima himself brought quite an interesting look at Death Stranding with him to Gamescom recently, revealing weaponizable peeing mechanics, a new character, and the fact that even Geoff Keighley plays a role in the mysterious title. While the director has been sharing a plethora of screenshot from the upcoming title, there ios still much that remains a mystery. That said, a recent interview between Kojima and 4Players has revealed a bit more about the open world that will be featured in Death Stranding, including what went into making it.

“Well, after experiencing an action game in an open world, you can not just go back to other things,” Kojima said. “That’s what I thought. Because of the interactivity. Of course, there are other ways to make a game. A linear game for example. However, I can not go back after having had the experience of having a large-scale world in a game.

“The problem, however, is the technology. Of course it is technically difficult to create an open world. The player has the greatest possible freedom in an open world. Therefore, you are never really sure what the player will do. In this context, storytelling in an open-world game is the biggest challenge. As there is more and more freedom, it means that the story sometimes gets in the way of a distraction.”

Kojima also compared the difference between creating an open world for Death Stranding versus the process that went into Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Those who played MGSV may remember the story taking a backseat once the world opened up. “This time was the biggest challenge and the biggest obstacle: It’s an open world, but at the same time we do not want to reduce the importance of the story, so fans of Hideo Kojima games will not be disappointed,” Kojima said.

Death Stranding will be arriving on November 8th for PlayStation 4. For even more on the upcoming mysterious title, check out some of our previous coverage or the description below:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

