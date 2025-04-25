Oblivion Remastered Got Its First Update, Here’s What It Does

It’s been three days since The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered made its stunning and sudden debut. Since then, many gamers have been returning to Cyrodiil or venturing there for the first time. Many are delighted to see that the game has retained much of its original charm, sometimes in the form of bugs like the Kvatch quest. Even so, some performance issues and ongoing concerns related to cloud saves have many Oblivion Remastered players on the lookout for patch notes. Though Bethesda and Virtuos have not released any official patch notes, Oblivion Remastered does appear to have received its first post-launch update.

Many players logged in to find an Oblivion Remastered update waiting for them today, April 25th. The update is roughly 1.9 GB, though download size varies slightly depending on whether you’re using PC or a console. There are no official patch notes for today’s Oblivion Remastered update listed on Steam, Bethesda’s website, or anywhere that players can see. However, a Reddit comment that appears to be from someone at Bethesda does shed some light on the purpose behind this update.

In response to an ongoing thread where players have been sounding off about the latest update, @BethesdaGameStudios_ on Reddit shared that this patch is a hotfix. This account has been sharing Patch Notes and Bethesda game updates on Reddit for years, so from what we can tell, it looks to be a reliable source of information.

According to this Bethesda CM, today’s update was reportedly focused on “a few backend tweaks” that weren’t supposed to directly affect gameplay. This may be the reason why we haven’t seen patch notes, if indeed the changes were minor and mostly focused on the backend. However, the update does seem to be causing some issues for players.

Without full patch notes, it’s hard to say exactly what today’s hotfix was supposed to do. But players who have installed the update do report noticing some issues with the game following its first post-launch hotfix. The primary issue, as noted by the post from Bethesda, is that upscaling and resolution settings are no longer working as intended. The issue seems to be primarily impacting players on PC who got the game via Game Pass, aka via the Microsoft store as noted above.

One of comicbook’s player characters traveling across cyrodiil in oblivion remastered

That said, some players on PC are noticing a reduction in fps since the update was installed, as well. For those on Xbox consoles, the game seems to run a bit more smoothly after the update, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for those using a PC to run the Xbox Game Pass version of Oblivion Remastered. Players on Steam don’t appear to be having the same issues, though that may be because gamers aren’t seeing the option to install the hotfix via Steam. PS5 gamers similarly don’t seem to be getting this hotfix yet, so it may be something specific to Xbox for now.

That said, if you frequently adjust graphics settings or if fps drops are a particular, you may want to you’re able to delay updating Oblivion Remastered until another patch is deployed. Given that we’re headed into the weekend, that may not happen until sometime next week.