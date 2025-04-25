New EA Game Free to Download for Limited Time

A fairly new and popular EA game is free to download, however, there are some catches. The first is the offer is that while the free EA game in question is available via PS5, the offer is limited to Xbox because it requires either an Xbox Game Pass Core or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. That said, it is not a new Xbox Game Pass game, which is the second catch. This new offer comes courtesy of the Xbox Free Play Days promotion, which means NHL 25 is free today and for the entire weekend for all with either one of the aforementioned Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. After this weekend though, this free access, this extended free trial, will expire.

For those with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, this new offer isn’t very relevant because the game is actually included with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription via EA Play. For those with an Xbox Game Pass Core subscription though, this new free offer for NHL 25 is more noteworthy because the game is not included with your subscription.

As the name suggests, NHL 25 is the latest NHL game only released back in October. That said, given its Metacritic score range of 66 to 72, it is perhaps not going to be for most other than those with a strong hankering for hockey simulation.

“EA Sports NHL 25 is powered by ICE-Q, a new gameplay intelligence system that gives you the time and space to control every inch of the ice,” reads EA’s official pitch of the game. “Next-Gen Vision Control allows you to walk the blue line, square up to the puck carrier, stay locked on goal, and much more. Empowered AI completely overhauls Chel’s CPU player system, upping their authenticity with a refreshed playbook that improves powerplays and opens up the ice for better overall positioning and offensive opportunities. Reactive Actions utilizes a series of new animations to make skaters more responsive in critical situations, increasing their urgency, collision avoidance, and reliability. ICE-Q is true hockey intelligence.”

Of course, a weekend is not long enough to experience NHL 25 to its absolutely fullest, but it is more than enough time to check out its various modes and see if an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate upgrade or a purchase outright is worth it to play more of it.

