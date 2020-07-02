Death Stranding PC 4K Trailer Released

The PC version of Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions latest and greatest video game, is nearly here, and while it admittedly looked quite good when it released last year on the PlayStation 4 (as our own review can attest) the PC version looks, as expected, even better. Publisher 505 Games, the company bringing the title to PC, has released a fantastic 4K trailer promoting the last opportunity for folks to pre-purchase Death Stranding prior to its release on July 14th.

In addition to the trailer, Kojima himself has been sharing key art for the PC version of the game featuring Norman Reedus' Sam Bridges. And Nvidia has revealed some stunning screenshots of the title using its NVIDIA DLSS 2.0. "DEATH STRANDING already has the reputation of being a visual stunner, but NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 helps make the PC debut something special," Akio Sakamoto, CTO of Kojima Productions, said. "The extra performance NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 delivers in DEATH STRANDING allows gamers to unlock the vast graphical potential of the PC platform by increasing the graphics settings and resolution, delivering on the vision we have for the game."

PC version keyart, Sam putting the Half-Life collab glasses on! DEATH STRANDING PC coming July 14th worldwide! Pre-order now!

Steam https://t.co/Lzks0nPTXQ

Epic Games https://t.co/Coi0ehgdso Check out this 4K resolution pre-order trailer→https://t.co/cI4e73C37o#505Games pic.twitter.com/iByJFuWFAv — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) July 2, 2020

505 Games previously revealed that the PC version will include ultra-wide monitor support, "high frame rate," and even a special crossover with Valve's Half-Life franchise in the form of a headcrab that protagonist Sam Bridges can wear. Additionally, folks that pre-purchase the video game on PC can expect some special in-game items like a gold-and-silver speed skeleton and armor plate, and purchasing at all still gets odds and ends like a gold-and-silver power skeleton as well as selections from Titan Books' The Art of Death Stranding.

Here's how PlayStation's official product page for Death Stranding describes it if you're not already familiar:

"In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation."

Death Stranding is currently available for PlayStation 4. The video game is set to release for PC in just a few short weeks on July 14th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

Have you given Death Stranding a try? Or have you been waiting for the PC version? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.