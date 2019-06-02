Guillermo Del Toro Doesn’t Play His Character in Death Stranding

We’ve known renowned director Guillermo Del Toro is in Death Stranding since the game was revealed. But technically, he’s not actually in the upcoming PS4 exclusive. There’s a character who looks like Guillermo Del Toro, but the Mexican director doesn’t actually play the character. In other words, Del Toro lent his likeness for the character — did all the motion capture work — but not his voice or acting talents. The same thing is the case with Winding Refn, who had his face and body scanned into the game, but is played by another actor.

I asked my bestie, Nicolas, to be “HEARTMAN” in DS as special guest. We 3D scanned his head, body, and facial expressions to make his 3D model, but his acting and voice are done by a different performer, same as with Guillermo. 👍🌈🦀🐟🐋☔️ pic.twitter.com/wOGt0LfX89 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) May 29, 2019

So yeah, there’s two actors playing characters that aren’t Guillermo Del Toro or Winding Refn, but who look like them, but don’t sound or act like them. Sounds like something from a Kojima game, if you ask me.

It doesn’t appear Refn and Del Toro’s characters have hugely significant roles in the game, and that’s probably for the better. Too much of seeing Del Toro, but a different voice coming out of him, would be strange and potentially jarring.

Death Stranding is in development for PS4 and only the PS4. That said, there’s a new report claiming the game will come to PC after it launches on the Sony system. There’s also a solid chance the game will eventually be ported to PS5, but at the moment, Sony hasn’t said anything about that.

Barring any delay, Death Stranding will release worldwide on November 8, priced at $59.99 USD. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming action game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here.

