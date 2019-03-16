‘Death Stranding’ PS4 Marketing Push May Be Coming Soon

It looks like Sony Interactive Entertainment and Kojima Productions are getting ready for a marketing push for the latter’s upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, Death Stranding, prompting some to believe that a release date announcement could be imminent. More specifically, recently Hideo Kojima met with the marketing team for PlayStation, as well as PlayStation boss Jim Ryan, which has fans crossing their fingers that means we’ve rounded the last turn on the game’s development.

This week looks like it was a busy week for Kojima, who, on top of his normal duties of running a studio, was paid a visit by the newly-appointed PlayStation boss Jim Ryan, Vice President of Marketing Asad Qizilbash, and another member of Sony’s marketing team.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Asad and Craig of Sony’s marketing team. pic.twitter.com/HGcpbd0u2i — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) March 14, 2019

But that’s not all, Kojima also met with PlayStation’s David Bull, who does Global Brand Marketing for PlayStation, and who is helping lead the marketing of Death Stranding. In fact, apparently Bull was at Kojima Productions for two weeks, where he worked with Kojima on what was presumably marketing for the game.

What an amazing two weeks working at @KojiPro2015_EN with @akisaitokojipro and the legendary @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN An inspiring and eye-opening experience. Looking forward to the next two weeks together! #DEATHSTRANDING pic.twitter.com/J0eICj5EjF — David Bull (@dibull) March 15, 2019

Death Stranding

Unfortunately, all of this is just speculation from the above tweets. Further, as you may know, Kojima Productions has been having guests to the studio to see the game and hang out for awhile now, so this is nothing new. But never have there been this many executives there (especially of the marketing variety) in one week.

Anyway, whether any of speculation hits the mark, who knows, but it is clear that at the very least the marketing for the PS4 exclusive is being worked on. And when you look at Sony’s fall window, it’s currently empty. So unless Ghost of Tsushima or The Last of Us Part II are slated to release later this year, then it’s possible the window is being reserved for Death Stranding.

Death Stranding is in development for PS4, and at the moment, there’s no word of a release date. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated game from the Metal Gear Solid creator, click here.

Thanks, Metal Gear Informer.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!