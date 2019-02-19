‘The Walking Dead’ Had A Brief ‘Death Stranding’ Cameo Last Week

Norman Reedus’ new hand tattoo was cause for a lot Death Stranding fan theories and speculation when it was first shown off in the Death Stranding E3 2018 trailer.

It was — and still is — unclear if the unique tattoo signified anything or plays into the story of Death Stranding, which caused — and is still causing — fans to speculate like mad.

While the Internet tried its best to decipher the meaning behind the tattoo, it ultimately didn’t present anything too convincing, though one Reddit post in particular came pretty close to seemingly unearthing something.

That said, it turns out the tattoo has nothing to do with Death Stranding, but rather is just the logo of Big Bald Gallery, Reedus’ personal photo gallery.

While the tattoo’s origins has nothing to do with Death Stranding, that doesn’t mean it won’t be looped into the fold of the game, or at least that’s what some fans are clinging onto. But even if the tattoo serves no purpose in Death Stranding, at this point, when you see the ink, you can’t help but associate it with the upcoming PS4 exclusive.

Kojima’s ambiguous game may be the only piece of entertainment to promote the tattoo so far, but recently the hand tat made a brief appearance during The Walking Dead Season 9 Episode 9. More specifically, during the episode Daryl Dixon (Reedus’ character in the show) holds up a knife, and as he does this, the tattoo rears its head.

As you can see, it’s not much. But it’s cool nonetheless. Between motion capture improvements and video games attracting increasingly bigger acting talent, we should start to see more and more of this type of stuff, which is pretty neat when you consider that previously this wasn’t possible.

Death Stranding is in development exclusively for PS4. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date, however, many reports and rumors have suggested it will release sometime this year.

