Death Stranding Reveals the Cameo It Nearly Had

Not only does Death Stranding feature a star-studded cast led by Norman Reedus, it’s packed with cameos of celebrities and Kojima’s friends, such as Conan O’Brien and Geoff Keighley. Included in this was almost Cliff Bleszinski, the creator of Gears of War who recently retired from games development. News of the almost cameo comes way of Bleszinski himself, who revealed as much while interacting with Cory Barlog — the director of God of War — on Twitter. According to the former game developer, Kojima personally asked him to be in the game while he was visiting Japan, but he decided to turn down the offer because of the circumstances at the time.

“He asked me to come get scanned when I was in Japan but it was as BKP (Boss Key Productions) was nearly over and I was starting my ‘lay low’ phase and opted out. Kinda regret it,” said Bleszinski on Twitter.

Death Stranding will be available for PS4 on November 8.

“Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding,” reads an official story synopsis of the game. Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and humanity on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam to journey across the ravaged continent and save mankind from impending annihilation. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? An unprecedented gameplay experience holds these answers and more.