Death Stranding Will Bring Something New to The Open-World Genre, Says Kojima

During a recent panel at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York with Norman Reedus and Geoff Keighley, Hideo Kojima talked about Death Stranding at length, and one of the interesting tidbits to spill out from this was that, according to Kojima, Death Stranding will be bring something brand-new to the open-world genre. Unfortunately, Kojima didn’t divulge any details on how Death Stranding will do this, but it lines-up with reports and scuttlebutt about the game that have claimed it’s working with some revolutionary concepts.

During the panel, Kojima also noted that it’s difficult to tell a story in an open-world game because you have to strike a difficult balance between player freedom — freedom to go and do whatever you want — with the game’s plot. According to Kojima, in the game, players will have to go in certain directions, to certain places, to continue the narrative, but Kojima also wants to make players feel like they are making the choice to do so rather than feel like they are being pushed, pulled, and nudged.

Elsewhere in the panel, Norman Reedus teased that players will cry during the game, which apparently is very emotional. Meanwhile, Kojima teased that we will see more of the exclusive in the next month or two.

Death Stranding is in development for PS4, and possibly the PS5 as well. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date or even a release window. As for the rumored PC port, there’s also been nothing said by Sony on the matter.

