PS4’s ‘Death Stranding’ Coming In 2019, According To Best Buy

According to Best Buy, PlayStation 4 exclusive Death Stranding will release in 2019, which lines-up with previous reports, rumors, and teases that have slated the Hideo Kojima game for this year.

More specifically, pre-orders for Death Stranding at Best Buy claim the game is coming out in 2019, as discovered by Reddit user “dogsaintnoodles.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, Best Buy doesn’t provide a specific date, but it’s taking pre-orders under the fact that the game is releasing this year.

So, does Best Buy know something we don’t? Maybe, it’s possible, but unlikely. What’s more likely is this a placeholder date, an assumption by the retailer that the game will release this year, which is a pretty good assumption with evidence seemingly stacking up more and more each month that favors this.

However, this shouldn’t be taken as confirmation of any sorts, and should actually be taken with a grain of salt as you would with any leak, report, rumor, or pre-release listing. I’m not saying the game isn’t coming out this year — I think it is — but don’t treat this like it’s anything like official confirmation from Sony itself.

Also, it’s worth pointing out that this isn’t the cover art for the game. I mean, it could be, but it’s just a placeholder, as the official cover art has yet to be revealed. Kojima is a man who appreciates a nice clean design, but that looks way too simple, even for him. Also, I don’t think Sony would market the game with such an uninviting box art.

Alas, Death Stranding seems closer each day, but we’re still left with so many question marks and uncertainty. But if you know Hideo Kojima, you know that’s kinda how he rolls.

The one thing we do seemingly know is that the game is pretty good, or at the very least innovative. At least that’s what you would assume if it left the director of Horizon: Zero Dawn speechless and wildily impressed Remedy Entertainment’s Sam Lake.

Death Stranding is in development for PS4. It currently doesn’t have a release date.

For more coverage on the highly-anticipated title, click here. And of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer to talk all things Death Stranding.

Thanks, DualShockers.