‘Death Stranding’ Shares Themes With ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Says Kojima

Hideo Kojima’s new game Death Stranding was announced back in 2016, yet, we still don’t know much about it. And that hasn’t changed, but Kojima did recently tease something interesting about the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Taking to Twitter, Kojima took the time to reveal his thoughts on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse, which he calls a “masterpiece.”

“Live action, full CGI, Japanimation, puppet anime, tokusatsu, manga, American comic, graffit, it carries all the DNA and MEME scene, sense to make the next-gen entertainment art,” said Kojima. “Good story too!”

Spider- Man: Into the Spider-Verse was great masterpiece! Live action, full CGI, Japanimation, puppet anime, tokusatsu, manga, American comic, graffiti, it carries all the DNA and MEME SCENE, SENSE to make the next gen entertainment art. Good story too! The theme is like TPP+DS👍 pic.twitter.com/dYTKH1SkPM — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) March 3, 2019

As you can see, beyond positively reviewing Into the Spider-Verse, Kojima, right at the end, teases that the animated film’s themes are “like TPP+DS.” What does this mean? Well, TPP and DS presumably stand for Metal Gear Solid: The Phantom Pain and Death Stranding, Kojima’s most recent game and his current one. And so what Kojima appears to be suggesting is that Into the Spider-Verse’s themes are the themes of The Phantom Pain and Death Stranding combined. Now, what this implies, I’m not sure. But it’s interesting nonetheless.

Death Stranding is in development exclusively for PS4. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

At the moment ot publishing, there’s been no word of when Death Stranding will release, however, numerous reports suggest it will be sometime this year, though when exactly, hasn’t been detailed.

