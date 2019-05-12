Hideo Kojima Continues to Tease New Death Stranding Teaser

Hideo Kojima is all but dangling a Death Stranding trailer in front of his fans at this point with another teaser recently shared to indicate a new trailer is on the way. The game developer’s been dropping hints on Twitter that something related to the mysterious Death Stranding is coming soon, and the latest hint shows yet another blurred image of a monitor in the background with his signature “A Hideo Kojima Game” shown on-screen.

But just like the other teasers, that’s where the hints about Death Stranding ends with those words and a single shot of what’s expected to be a full trailer. Sure, there are some fun nods in the teaser like a figure of Kojima himself and others that show some love to fellow PlayStation 4 exclusive God of War, but if you’re looking for more indications about Death Stranding’s story and its new trailer’s release date, you won’t find them here.

The teaser does at least confirm by this point that a trailer’s almost certainly on the way though. Those who have been following Kojima for a while on his various accounts may recall that a similar teaser was shared at the end of April. It was thought the most recent State of Play was announced that perhaps the trailer would appear during that stream, but it was nowhere to be seen.

If one had to guess a time for when this next trailer would be unveiled, it makes sense to think it’d be shown off next month. Sony might not be bringing PlayStation news to E3, but that doesn’t mean it can’t hold a State of Play stream to share its own big reveals and announcements. Nintendo does the same by having a Nintendo Direct around E3 to reveal trailers and new games, so it’s hard to imagine Sony completely sitting this one out when the new State of Play option is available.

Death Stranding does not yet have a release date but will be a PlayStation exclusive.

