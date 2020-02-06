Death Stranding’s Sam Bridges Nendoroid Looks Both Serious and Adorable

Norman Reedus has, perhaps, never looked cuter than the new Death Stranding Nendoroids for Sam Bridges, the character he portrays in the popular PlayStation 4 video game from Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions. Two different versions of the figures from Good Smile Company are now officially available to pre-order, and as with the game, it’s all about how much stuff you want to carry.

More specifically, there is a “Normal Ver.” and a “Great Deliverer Ver.” of the Sam Bridges Nendoroid. The former is pretty much just the figure with a couple attachment, like any normal Nendoroid, but the latter really packs things on with a total of 21 cargo cases.

You can check out both versions of the Sam Bridges Nendoroid below:

【Nendoroid Sam Porter Bridges】pre-order has begun. Aside from “Normal Ver”, there’s a “Great Deliverer Ver” with full equipment set. These will be exhibited at Wonder Festival in Japan this weekend. This one is “Nendoroid Sam Porter Bridges: Great Deliverer”. pic.twitter.com/5BE4cHXLsP — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) February 6, 2020

From “DEATH STRANDING” is a Nendoroid of Sam Porter Bridges! He comes with many optional parts, including a tiny version of BB and an articulated Odradek Terrain Scanner! Preorder: https://t.co/7IbLoz18tn#deathstranding #kojimaproductions #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/dXzfdXwS7t — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) February 6, 2020

Have you given Death Stranding a try? Are you at all interested in the Nendoroid featuring the likeness of Norman Reedus as Sam Bridges?

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for Death Stranding describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Both versions of the Sam Bridges Nendoroid are set to launch in August. The standard one roughly works out to $52, while the more deluxe model clocks in at about $88. It’s likely that more images of both will show up this weekend, according to Kojima. Death Stranding is now available for PlayStation 4, but the game is also coming to PC this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.